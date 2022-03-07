Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth who recently returned back to work after recuperating from COVID-19, has been hospitalised again. Aishwarya had started work on her new song Musafir, however, this week she was back in the hospital after she complained of fever and vertigo.

Aishwaryaa took to Instagram and shared a picture from the hospital with the doctor treating her while penning a note of appreciation for their constant care. The director, who has been having a torrid time ever since the new year shared that meeting such dynamic doctors was a perfect start for the Women's day celebration for her.

While captioning the post, Aishwarya thanked the doctors and wrote, " Life before covid and post covid …back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not! But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you …it doesn’t feel that bad doctor @prithikachary! What a start to women’s day eve for me to meet with you! Honour ma’am."

In February this year, Aishwaryaa had announced that she had tested positive for Covid and that she had got herself admitted to a hospital to receive treatment for the same. She had announced the same on Instagram and wrote, "Tested positive even after all precautions. Got admitted. Please mask up, get vaccinated, and be safe. Bring it on 2022! We'll see what more you have in store for me!"

The director previously made headlines after she had announced her split with actor husband Dhanush while ending their marriage of 18 years. Dhanush had also shared a social media statement while making the revelation and also wrote how the journey together was enriching for them. "Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Nama Shivaya! Spread love, D (sic)," he wrote in January this year.