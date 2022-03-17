Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Makes Comeback As Director; Rajinikanth & Other Biggies Wish Best

After being in the news for personal reasons over her divorce from actor Dhanush last year, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is now making headlines for professional reasons. The filmmaker has returned to the director's chair after a long time and unveiled her music video in multiple languages.

Good wishes poured in from some of the veterans of the industry, including father, megastar Rajinikanth, Tollywood legend Chiranjeevi, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, among others.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth makes a return to direction with Payani music video

Aishwaryaa, who has directed films like 3 and Vai Raja Vai, managed to capture the blossoming romance and love-filled moments well in her music video. The song is released in three languages, Payani Tamil, Sanchari in Telugu and Yatrakaaran in Malayalam. Aishwaryaa was also behind the concept of the video.

This was the first time that she was directing a single, and stated that, 'wait was finally over.'

The video starred choreographer Jani Master in the lead, alongside Shrasti Verma, and traced the story of a couple's bond amid their equation with employers and loved ones.

Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain fame Ankit Tiwari has composed the music of the track. Why This Kolavedi Di fame Anirudh Ravichanger, who is a relative of the Rajinikanth family, has rendered his voice for the song while Viveka penned the lyrics of the track. Ranjit KG crooned the Malayalam version, while lyrics have been penned by Sujimon. The Tamil version Sanchari was sung by Sagar and lyrics were written by Sreemani.

Wishes pour in for Aishwaryaa R Dhanush's return to filmmaking with video

Rajinikanth himself gave his blessings to his daughter for the Tamil version. The megastar shared that he was 'happy' to release the song, and stated that she was returning to direction after a gap of nine years. He showered his blessings, love and good wishes to his daughter.

Happy to release #Payani , music single directed by my daughter Aishwarya , who is back to direction after a long gap of 9 years. I Wish you the very best always @ash_r_dhanush .. god bless .. love you .. https://t.co/x7jUP4upId — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 17, 2022

The Telugu version Sanchari was launched by Pushpa: The Fame star Allu Arjun. The Malayalam version Yatrakaaran was unveiled by Molllywood superstar Mohanlal.

Happy to share Aishwarya Rajinikanth's come back to musical direction after 9 years. Her latest single will be released in 4 languages and is titled 'Yatrakkaran' in Malayalam. It is sung by Ranjith. Wish you the best, @ash_r_dhanushhttps://t.co/fea8J9fUxJ — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 17, 2022

Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati and Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan were some of the others who extended their good wishes to Aishwaryaa and the team. They shot a video to wish the director and she was overwhelmed by the love that came her way.