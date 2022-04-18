Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth On Her Hiatus From Direction, 'Wanted To Spend Time With Children'

After being in the headlines following her divorce from Tamil actor Dhanush last year, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has now marked a return to the professional front. Aishwaryaa recently returned to the director's chair after a five-year hiatus. Recently, she even opened up about what kept her away for so long.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth opens up on her break from direction

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker stated that she took a break from the direction for spending more time with her sons 'who were growing up way too fast.' Aishwaryaa, who will be helming a film, titled Oh Saathi Chal, which also marks her Bollywood debut, said that she got several offers to direct films, however, she was not in the mindset to work. The filmmaker further added, "It feels great to be back. Now my children are old enough and I seem to have more time in hand for myself".

I would love to work with Hrithik Roshan & Ranveer Singh: Aishwaryaa

Opening about her zeal to work with Bollywood stars, Aishwaryaa said that she would love to work with Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh in future. When asked if she had ever felt the urge to cast her father, superstar Rajinikanth, she said that she never gave it a thought, adding, "I am enjoying and loving the experience of being his fanatic fan". Aishwaryaa even added that if in future she ever gets an opportunity to cast her father, then 'who would say no to that?'

She even spoke about the pan-Indian spirit of the film industry today, stating that Indian cinema as a whole has evolved organically and the audience has been a great reason for this. She said the audience has given the filmmakers the liberty to think out-of-the-box content, which, Aishwaryaa strongly feels, is the way forward.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to direct Oh Saathi Chal

Aishwaryaa recently announced her Bollywood debut with the film Oh Saathi Chal, days after the buzz on her directorial comeback. The recently released poster of the film featured a still image in a filtered setting, of a narrow lane, which seemed to be from a rural setting or those inhabited by the economically weaker section. A bicycle, a worn-out passage and the walls gave a good glimpse of the setting of the story. The caption on the poster read, 'an extraordinary true story.' The film has been backed by Cloud 9 Pictures' Meenu Aroraa.

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryarajini