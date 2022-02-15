Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Opens Up Post Split With Dhanush; Ready To Give Love Second Chance

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently announced their divorce via social media. The news shocked fans, who are also extended support to legendary actor and Aishwaryaa's father, Rajinikanth. Announcing his separation via social media recently, Dhanush wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth noted that her idea of love has evolved. She stated that she will be open to giving love a second chance. The filmmaker noted, "I think we must cope in life (at every point). We just need to deal with whatever comes our way." She continued, "Eventually, whatever is meant for us will come to us."

'Love should not be constrained to some singular being': Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

She further added that she loves his dad and mom and her children too. Adding to it Aishwaryaa said, "I think love should not be constrained to some singular being (as far as giving love a second chance is concerned). I would like to say that yes, I love."

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on the work front

Prior to announcing her separation, the 40-year-old filmmaker had announced her new venture in collaboration with Bay Films for an upcoming music video. Staring the prep on the same, a new picture on the internet showed Aishwaryaa working on the forthcoming venture with her team.

Dhanush on the work front

On the other hand, Dhanush is fresh off the success of his latest Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re, which showcased his fresh chemistry with young actor Sara Ali Khan. Additionally, the actor has bagged another big-budgeted Bollywood project with a renowned production house. Sources said, ''Dhanush has also signed another big-bang Bollywood film with another celebrated production house. Owing to the massive acclaim he earned for Atrangi Re, the industry's biggies are lining up to sign the actor on."