Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Resumes Work One Week After Announcing Separation From Dhanush

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth returned to work a week after announcing separation with actor Dhanush via social media. Born to superstar Rajinikanth and Latha Rangachari, Aishwaryaa is a director and playback singer as her directorial credits include the 2012 psychological thriller titled 3 starring Dhanush. The unexpected news had shocked the fans as many started requesting the couple to get back together.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth returns to work

Prior to announcing her separation, the 40-year-old filmmaker had announced her new venture in collaboration with Bay Films for an upcoming music video. Staring the prep on the same, a new picture on the internet showed Aishwaryaa working on the forthcoming venture with her team. Taking to their official Instagram, Bay Films shared a picture of the filmmaker sitting at the table and brainstorming with the team.

She shared the post with the caption, ''Aishwarya Rajnikanth starts prep for her music video.PPM in full swing in Hyd,directed by @aishwaryaa_r_dhanush and produced by @kumartaurani @pprernaarora and @bayfilms_llp . It will release on #ValentinesDay @ssalmanmshaikh @manan.sampat''

As mentioned earlier, the filmmaker had announced the upcoming music video which will be directed by her. She talked about how excited she was to start her new year with the project as she wrote, ''What a way to kick start the year ..happy excited to collaborate with the beautiful @Pprernaarora ,the reputed @tipsofficial @kumartaurani @ssalmanmshaikh @bayfilms_llp @archsda for a single which I would be directing dated to release on February 14th of this year …nothing like kick starting the year with work and I’m so looking forward…will keep you posted on updates ! Need all your wishes as always ! Godspeed 😇 #workisworship #excitedtobeback''

More on Aishwaryaa- Dhanush

The duo, who tied the knot in 2004 and share two kids, took to their respective social media handles to issue a joint statement about their separation on January 17. They wrote, ''18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namahshivaaya! Spread love, D."