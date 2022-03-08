Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Spends Women's Day With Nurses As She Receives Treatment Post COVID

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently returned to work after recovering from COVID, but was hospitalised again after complaining of fever and vertigo. On the occasion of International Women's Day on 8 March 2022, Aishwaryaa took to her social media account to give her fans and followers a glimpse into her special celebration. She mentioned she was celebrating the occasion with the 'most lovely' nurses who are looking after her.

The popular film director took to her social media account on Women's Day and shared two pictures of herself and the nurses from the hospital she is recovering from her post-COVID illness at. She hailed the nurses for looking after her and mentioned that all women should be celebrated on this special day as they give 'unconditional love' to all irrespective of everything. She also mentioned that she teaches her sons to love and respect all the women in their life as she extended her wishes to all the 'super women' out there.

"Celebrating #womensday with the most lovely set of nurses who have been taking care of me during this post-Covid sickness..caretaking..caregiving are basic emotions which women are born with ..every woman should be celebrated n acknowledged as they give unconditional love to every role they play…I teach my sons to respect every girl n woman in their life as they are the foundation to happiness n peace in life …love the women in your lives… life will love you back happy #womensday to every superwoman out there!", she captioned her post.

Have a look at the post here:

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth hospitalised

The director took to Instagram on March 7 and informed her fans and followers that she had been hospitalised after having recovered from COVID. She hailed the doctors she had been interacting with during her hospitalisation and mentioned it was a great start to 'women’s day eve'. She mentioned she was 'honoured' to have met her doctor as she wrote, "Life before covid and post covid …back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not! But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you …it doesn’t feel that bad doctor @prithikachary! What a start to women’s day eve for me to meet with you! Honour ma’am. (sic)"

(Image: @aishwaryaa_r_dhanush/Instagram)