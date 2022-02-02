Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Tests Positive For COVID-19; Exclaims 'bring It On 2022!'

After director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's separation with actor Dhanush took the internet by storm, fans were left shocked when she informed them about her being tested positive for COVID-19. In a recent social media post, she added a selfie of herself and informed everyone that despite taking all precautions, she contracted the virus.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth urges fans to mask up as she contracts COVID-19

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a selfie of herself in which she can be seen lying on her bed wearing a printed tee. In the caption, she mentioned that she got tested positive for coronavirus despite taking all the precautions. Stating further, she urged her fans to mask up, get vaccinated and stay safe and even challenged the year 2022 to bring it on what more it had for her.

The caption read, "Tested positive even after all precautions…got admitted ..please mask up get vaccinated and be safe … bring it on 2022! We’ll see what more is that you have in store for me !" (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists and fans took to Aishwaryaa's latest Instagram post and extended their love and prayers for her. Celebrities namely Rohini Iyer, Gitanjali Selvaraghavan and others dropped in comments and hoped for her to get well soon. On the other hand, many fans poured in love for her by adding hearts emojis in the comments while wishing for her speedy recovery. Take a look at some of the reactions to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's latest Instagram post revealing her Covid-19 positive results.

A while ago, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation through an Instagram post that stated, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this." Soon after the announcement, as per the Dailythandi newspaper, Dhanush's Dad Kasthuri Raja opened up on the actor's on split and issued a statement revealing that they were not divorced and it was a fight.

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush