Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Wraps Up Shoot Of Upcoming Music Video 'Musafir'

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is one of the notable Indian filmmakers and the elder daughter of the legendary actor Rajinikanth. As she recently completed the shoot of her upcoming music video, she shared glimpses of the same on social media and thanked the entire team.

Her fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement for her music video and many others wished her all the best. Take a look at what Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth posted online.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth wraps music video shoot

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos from the sets of her music video, Musafir and announced that the shoot had been wrapped up. She shared a picture of herself in which she was seen sitting with the crew while directing her music video. She even took to the Instagram story section, added a picture of the entire cast and crew of Musafir and thanked them all. In the caption, she announced the pack up and exclaimed what a ride it had been. In the caption, she stated, "And we say pack up ! What a ride it has been…@pprernaarora @elayaraj4u @vishnu_rangasamy_dop @alwaysjani" (sic)

Numerous fans took to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's latest Instagram post and extended love and best wishes to her for her upcoming music video. Some of them also mentioned how excited they were to watch the video while others dropped in hearts, heart-eyed emojis and fire emojis to express their excitement. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's latest Instagram post.

She also shared a couple of glimpses from the sets a while ago and unveiled some interesting behind the scene looks. Take a look:

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently got separated from her husband, Dhanush and they jointly announced their separation through social media. The duo took to their respective Instagram handles wrote "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namah Shivaya! Spread love, D."

