Ajith And Shalini Captured In Rare Intimate Moment; Fans Go Gaga Over 'favourite Couple'

Ajith has been one of the actors who likes to keep his private life private. Not only is the actor not on any social media platforms, he very rarely makes public appearances, which includes events related to his own films. However, despite the Tamil star trying his best, many of his pictures and videos surface on social media.

Sometimes, the Valimai star fans go ahead and find moments from his personal life and also those involving his family members. Previously, a video of his daughter singing at an event had gone viral.

This time it was picture with his wife, former actor Shalini that surfaced and delighted fans. The actor-couple sharing a love-filled moment was a rare public display of affection that left their fans overwhelmed.

Ajith-Shalini's rare picture of an intimate moment wows fans

Ajith was seen planting a kiss on Shalini's cheek as he held her from behind in the picture that made its way to Instagram. The picture seemed to be taken from a gathering, where many others were around. The picture was shared by the latter's sister Shamlee.

The couple had tied the knot in April 2020, and the gathering could have been an anniversary celebration. The couple had fallen in love on the sets of the movie Amarkalam in 1999, and that could explain Shamlee's caption, '23 years of togetherness.'

She also used hashtags like 'Shalini Ajith Kumar', 'Ajith Kumar' 'AK' and 'family.'

Fans of Ajith went gaga over the moment and called them 'Best couple ever', 'fav couple', 'lovely couple'. 'Million dollar', 'couple goals' were some of the other comments on the picture.

Shamlee also was a popular child actor, like Shalini, before starring as a lead actress in South films.

Though she has not shared too many pictures of Ajith, there are many with her sister Shalini.

Ajith creates box office storm with Valimai

Ajith returned to the big screen after a gap of three years with Valimai. He played the role of a police officer chasing a criminal biker gang in the film. The movie was one of the successful films this year, taking one of the all-time best openings in Tamil Nadu and then going on to cross the Rs 100-crore club at the ticket windows.