Ajith And Wife Shalini End Up In Fresh Row After Chennai Hospital Staff Leaks Voice Clips

South Indian actor Ajith has found himself in yet another controversy as a fan leaked his voice clips. In 2020, Farzana, hospital staff from Chennai hospital had released a video clip of Ajith and his wife Shalini. She came under fire for sharing the video clip which went viral within no time. She was accused of violating management policies and also the patients' privacy. Now, Farzana went on to leak voice clips that capture the conversation between her and Shalini's manager. Read further to know more.

A look at Ajith's latest controversy

The Chennai hospital dismissed Farzana for the video clip that she released earlier. She did try to get her job back but the hospital refused. She also tried meeting Ajith several times to ask him to help her get the job back. She then tried to contact his wife Shalini through her manager Suresh Chandra. The couple did take up the step to help the hospital staff by learning about her needs and paying the school fee for her child for the next year.

Despite the help, she went on to stir more controversy as she released the voice clips of her conversation with the manager. As per sify.com, the conversation included Shalini telling Farzana that she can't help her get the job back. On the other hand, Farzana kept on requesting her and asked the actor's wife for help to get the job back.

Ajith on the work front

Fans have been waiting for Ajith's upcoming film Valimai. The makers had earlier confirmed that the film’s first look will be released on actor Ajith’s birthday, which is on May 1. However, the film’s producer Boney Kapoor on Friday released a statement announcing that the film's first look is postponed. According to the statement, the crew decided to take this decision due to the worrisome effects of the second wave of coronavirus in the country.

Ajith is all set to play the role of a cop in the film. Valimai will also feature Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead roles. The supporting cast members of the film includes Shivaji Guruvayoor, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra. The Thala Ajith starrer is written and directed by H. Vinoth.

