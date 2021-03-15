Ajith fans finally get 'Valimai Update' after asking PM Modi, Ashwin; trend 'AK 50'

Quick links:
Fans of Ajith have been waiting for an update on his movie Valimai for the past few weeks. Their impatience was evident in the manner in which they had even brought the topic when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s car had recently passed by during his visit to Chennai. The wait is finally over for the fans as the update will be launched on an important day, the Tamil superstar’s 50th birthday on May 1.
The makers of Valimai, including producer Boney Kapoor, announced on Monday that the first look and promotions will be initiated on May 1, on the occasion of Ajith Kumar’s 50th birthday. He also used the hashtag ‘AK 50.’
The first look and the promotions of #Valimai will be initiated from May1st on the occasion of Mr #AjithKumar's 50th birthday #AK50@BayViewProjOffl #Vinoth #Niravshah @SureshChandraa @thisisysr @dhilipaction @DoneChannel1March 15, 2021
Within moments, the term became a top trend as fans conveyed their excitement.
This time our plan & execution will be Huge for AK50 !— TRENDS AJITH (@TrendsAjith) March 15, 2021
Get ready to witness the unexpected surprises ðŸ’¥ðŸ‘ #ValimaiFirstLookOnMay1st#Valimai
#Valimai first look + #Mankatha Re-release double treat for #AK50 birthday celebration ðŸ˜— Manoj Kumar (@iammanoj_77) March 15, 2021
Enna @NikileshSurya @RohiniSilverScr ready ah ðŸ˜€#ValimaiFirstLookOnMay1st ðŸ”¥ https://t.co/vHRilwmy2r
Finally ðŸ”¥#ak50#ValimaiFirstLookOnMay1st— à®†à®²à®©à¯* (@melekalikimaaka) March 15, 2021
#ValimaiUpdate and #AK50 Tag in Trend List ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥#ValimaiFirstLookOnMay1st— ð–ªð–¨ð–«ð–«ð–¬ð–®ð–ð–¦ð–¤ð–± áµ›áµƒË¡â±áµáµƒâ± (@erik_killerz) March 15, 2021
Fans were excited after they had previously shouted ‘Valimai Update’ when PM Modi’s car passed by and also asked R Ashwin and Mooen Ali during the Test match.
At that time, Ajith had urged fans to be patient and the makers too had shared that they were working on the first look.
The Viswasam star has not been seen in any film in 2020. His last movie was the remke of Pink, Nerkonda Parvai, where he played the role of a lawyer.
Ajith was recently in the news for bagging numerous medals representing the Chennai Rifle Club at the Tamil Nadu State shooting competition.
Meanwhile, till Valimai releases, fans can catch his other popular film Billa. The 2007 movie hit the theatres again and vides of fans celebrating went viral.
Image credit: Twitter/@SathyaJyothi_
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.