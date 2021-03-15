Ajith fans finally get 'Valimai Update' after asking PM Modi, Ashwin; trend 'AK 50'

Fans of Ajith have been waiting for an update on his movie Valimai for the past few weeks. Their impatience was evident in the manner in which they had even brought the topic when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s car had recently passed by during his visit to Chennai. The wait is finally over for the fans as the update will be launched on an important day, the Tamil superstar’s 50th birthday on May 1.

Ajith’s Valimai update on 50th birthday

The makers of Valimai, including producer Boney Kapoor, announced on Monday that the first look and promotions will be initiated on May 1, on the occasion of Ajith Kumar’s 50th birthday. He also used the hashtag ‘AK 50.’

Within moments, the term became a top trend as fans conveyed their excitement.

This time our plan & execution will be Huge for AK50 !



Get ready to witness the unexpected surprises ðŸ’¥ðŸ‘ #ValimaiFirstLookOnMay1st#Valimai — TRENDS AJITH (@TrendsAjith) March 15, 2021

Fans were excited after they had previously shouted ‘Valimai Update’ when PM Modi’s car passed by and also asked R Ashwin and Mooen Ali during the Test match.

At that time, Ajith had urged fans to be patient and the makers too had shared that they were working on the first look.

The Viswasam star has not been seen in any film in 2020. His last movie was the remke of Pink, Nerkonda Parvai, where he played the role of a lawyer.

Ajith was recently in the news for bagging numerous medals representing the Chennai Rifle Club at the Tamil Nadu State shooting competition.

Meanwhile, till Valimai releases, fans can catch his other popular film Billa. The 2007 movie hit the theatres again and vides of fans celebrating went viral.

Image credit: Twitter/@SathyaJyothi_