Ajith Kumar fared extremely well at the 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship held in Trichy, bagging a total of six medals of which four are gold and two bronze. The superstar bagged top positions in Centre Fire Pistol Men, Standard Pistol Master Men, 50 Mts Free Pistol Master Men, and Standard Pistol Master Men (ISSF) categories.

On the other hand, he took home the bronze medal in the 50 Mts Free Pistol Men and Standard Pistol Men categories. The championship, which commenced on July 24, is slated to go on till Sunday. For the unversed, the Valimai star had also won six medals at the 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Competition.

Pictures and videos of Ajith's stint at the championship have been making rounds on social media, where he could be seen clad in the shooting gear while taking an aim. Take a look.

Earlier this week, glimpses of fans flooding the venue in Trichy surfaced on social media. Many could be seen being controlled by the cops as they waited to catch a glimpse of Ajith. The 51-year-old not only addressed the crowd but also clicked pictures with some of his admirers.

His championship victory comes shortly after he returned to India from his long biking trip across Europe. On the work front, Ajith will be seen in a film directed by H Vinoth's tentatively titled project AK61. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the project's next schedule is planned to be shot in Pune. Apart from Ajith, the film also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Kavin in pivotal roles. Ajith, Boney and H Vinoth have earlier collaborated on Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. Meanwhile, the actor also has AK62 with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in the pipeline.