Ajith Kumar Birthday: Vignesh Shivan Wishes Actor After Being Removed From AK 62

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently took to his Instagram handle to wish Ajith Kumar his 52nd birthday. He penned a sweet note for the Thunivu actor and wished him the best for his upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi. For the unversed, Vignesh was earlier roped in to work with Ajith Kumar on AK 62 . However, he was removed from the film and Magizh Thirumeni was signed to replace him.

Sharing a series of photos with Ajith Kumar, the director wrote, "Happy Birthday Dearest #AjithSir. Unconditional love ❤️ endrum Nirandharam. All the best for #VidaMuyarchi #MagizhThirumeni sir @anirudhofficial @lyca_productions #NiravSha #Ak62." Vignesh posted some throwback pictures with the star, in which the two were seen sharing candid moments together. In the first photo, Vignesh was seen smiling with his eyes closed, while Ajith Kumar was seen covering his face with his hands. In the next photo, the actor was seen in a blue shirt, while the filmmaker stood behind him. In the third picture, Ajith kept his hand on Vignesh's shoulder and flashed his million-dollar smile. Check the photos below:

Vignesh Shivan's removal from Ajith Kumar's AK 62

Vignesh Shivan was removed from Ajith Kumar's AK 62, because the producers did not like the second half script of the film. However, the filmmaker had clarified that the Valimai actor had nothing to do with him being removed from the project. Later, he was replaced by the Thadam director, following which he felt a bit disappointed. Nevertheless, Vignesh shares a great bond with Ajith Kumar and also wished him on his birthday with a special note.

Title of AK 62 announced

On the occasion of Ajith Kumar's 52nd birthday, the makers of AK 62 revealed the title of the film. The movie has been titled Vidaa Muyarchi. The term Vidaa Muyarchi means tenacity, persistence, resolution, resolve and determination in Tamil. The new project is different from the one Vignesh wanted to make with Ajith.