Ajith Kumar Dons Traditional 'mundu' To Visit Temple In Kerala; Check Out Viral Pictures

Basking in the success of action blockbuster Valimai, south megastar Ajith Kumar is currently busy filming for his upcoming movie, which is tentatively titled 'AK 61'.

Amid this, he recently visited a temple in Kerala and the photos from his pilgrimage have gone viral on the internet. Ardent fans of the star know that Ajith Kumar is a spiritual being who often follows religious rituals and offers prayers. Going by the same, even in the viral pictures, Ajith Kumar can be seen following all the rituals thoroughly.

Ajith Kumar visits temple in Kerala

In the photos that are doing the rounds on the internet, the Valimai star can be seen donning a traditional South Indian mundu as the camera captures him. Ajith Kumar can be seen posing with the priests and his close acquaintances in a series of news photos. Take a look at it here:

This comes just weeks after Lyca Productions officially confirmed Ajith Kumar's collaboration with director Vignesh Shivan. While announcing AK 62, the production house confirmed that the music of the film will be composed by acclaimed musician Anirudh Ravichander.

Ajith Kumar plays the lead role in the movie, and further details of the cast and crew are kept under the wraps. However, the rumour mill has it that Vignesh Shivan's girlfriend Nayanthara might essay the female lead in the movie.

The official statement by the makers read, "We proudly announce our next film with Mr Ajith Kumar 'AK 62' to be directed by Mr Vignesh Shivam, music composed by Mr Anirudh, produced by Mr Subaskaran. This project will be headed by Mr GKM Tamil Kumaran. The shooting of the film will commence by the end of this year and release by mid next year. The other cast and crew details will be announced soon. Lyca is very proud and happy to have joined hands with Mr Ajith Kumar."

Previously, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter to share Ajith Kumar's fee for this Vignesh Shivan directorial. According to the tweet, Ajith Kumar's fee for AK 62 is a whopping Rs 105 cr.

"Remuneration for #AjithKumar's 62nd film with Lyca Productions - ₹105 cr," wrote Manobala Vijayabalan. It is important to note, that an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited.

Image: Twitter/@ManobalaV