Ajith Kumar Requests Fans To Stop Calling Him ‘Thala’; Here's How Netizens Are Reacting

South Indian star, Ajith Kumar, who was often referred to as Thala Ajith, has asked fans to stop calling him 'Thala'. The actor issued a statement in which he asked his fans to stop calling him 'Thala' or anything other prefixes before his name. As soon as the statement was released fans of the actor reacted to his request and called him a gentleman while the others claimed that the actor was humble.

Netizens respond to Ajith Kumar's request

Ajith Kumar was fondly referred to as Thala Ajith across the industry by his fans and fellow industry members. Ajith released a statement on Wednesday, requesting fans to stop calling him Thala. The actor said that he preferred Ajith Kumar, Ajith or just AK. his statement read,

"To the respected members of the media, public and genuine fans. I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK, and not as ‘Thala’ or any other prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever. Love, Ajith."

Netizens react to Ajith Kumar's request

Netizens quickly reacted to Ajith's request, one user wrote, "Dismantled his fans club, keeps himself away from the filmy or heroic titles like Thala and Ultimate star, stays away from regular film promotions, started playing the roles of his age yet his superstardom remains unshakeable! #AK #AjithKumar #Ajith - he knows what he is doing![sic]." While another user wrote, "Actor #AjithKumar does not want any prefix before his name like THALA. True GENTLEMAN! #Valimai #ValimaiSecondSingle[sic]."

Dismantled his fans club, keeps himself away from the filmy or heroic titles like Thala and Ultimate star, stays away from regular film promotions, started playing the roles of his age yet his superstardom remains unshakeable! #AK #AjithKumar #Ajith - he knows what he is doing! pic.twitter.com/hU5jVwSoKW — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) December 1, 2021

Actor #AjithKumar does not want any prefix before his name like THALA.



True GENTLEMAN!#Valimai #ValimaiSecondSingle — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 1, 2021

I don't think many top heroes would do this. Massive respect to #AjithKumar sir.



I really wish the fans accept his decision gracefully.



Aana onnu innum ethana varsham #Thala deepavali, thala Pongal nu ketalum #Ajith name dhaan nyabagam varum. https://t.co/sqS0Kl5vTE — Navein Darshan (@Iamnavein) December 1, 2021

Ajith Kumar on the work front

On the work front, Ajith is all set to make his comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus with the upcoming action film Valimai. On July 11, movie producer Boney Kapoor unveiled the first look posters of the film. Boney Kapoor took to his social media to release the first-look posters of the actor. As he shared the poster he wrote, "Overwhelmed by the response. I would like to thank the entire cast, crew n associates for their sincerity in making #Valimai special. Also a big thank you to all of you for making today #ValimaiDay. #Ajithkumar #HVinoth@Suresh Chandra #NiravShah@thisisysr #Power is State of Mind[sic]." The movie will also star Janhvi Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Pearle Maaney and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

Overwhelmed by the response. I would like to thank entire cast, crew n associates for their sincerity in making #Valimai special. Also a big thank you to all of you for making today #ValimaiDay. #Ajithkumar #HVinoth @Suresh Chandra #NiravShah @thisisysr #PowerisStateofMind. pic.twitter.com/Jpr0sBucRe — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) July 11, 2021

(Image: PTI)