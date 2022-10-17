Last Updated:

Ajith Kumar Returns From Thailand After Shoot, Fans Cheer For Superstar At Airport | Watch

Ajith Kumar has finally returned to India after finishing the Thailand schedule of his upcoming film 'Thunivu', which also stars Manju Warrier.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Ajith Kumar

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AJITHFC/ TWITTER/ @IAMMOVIEBUFFOO7


Actor Ajith Kumar has finally returned to India after shooting for his upcoming H Vinoth directorial Thunivu in Thailand. The Kollywood star, who enjoys a massive fan following, was welcomed in a grand way as leagues of fans crowded the Chennai airport and cheered for him.

In a video making rounds on social media, the actor could be seen dressed in a white shirt and cream-coloured trousers, as he walked past the crowd. 

Ajith and the team of Thunivu reportedly flew to Thailand on September 23 and wrapped up the shoot earlier this month. The superstar then went on a bike trip across the country. 

READ | 'Man and the machine': Ajith Kumar's new glimpses from Ladakh bike tour wows fans

Ajith Kumar returns from Thailand after Thunivu shoot, gets a grand welcome 

In the viral video, the Valimai hitmaker is seen surrounded by security as fans crowd the Chennai airport upon his arrival. Loud cheers and hooting can be heard as the superstar heads out. Take a look. 

READ | Ajith Kumar visits Kedarnath & Badrinath temples during Ladakh bike trip; See pics

Just days before, pictures from his biking trip created a buzz on social media. In the glimpses, Ajith could be seen in his biking gear as he posed alongside his bike. Other stills also showcased the star riding through rough terrains, putting his skills on display. 

READ | Ajith Kumar-Nayanthara's film 'AK62' to have Gautham Menon as antagonist? Latter reacts

Known for his thrilling escapades, Ajith had earlier ventured on a bike trip to the mountains with Thunivu co-star Manju Warrier. 

More on Ajith Kumar's work front 

The star will be seen in director H Vinoth's Thunivu alongside Manju Warrier. The highly anticipated movie marks the third collaboration between Vinoth, Ajith and producer Boney Kapoor. Ajith also has AK62 with director Vignesh Shivan in the pipeline. 

READ | Ajith Kumar's angry stare enough to send photo-seeking fan away at airport; WATCH

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AJITHFC/ TWITTER/ @IAMMOVIEBUFFOO7)

READ | Ajith Kumar goes bike riding in Thailand post North India trip; Tamil star's pics go viral
First Published:
COMMENT