Ajith Kumar Returns From Thailand After Shoot, Fans Cheer For Superstar At Airport | Watch

Actor Ajith Kumar has finally returned to India after shooting for his upcoming H Vinoth directorial Thunivu in Thailand. The Kollywood star, who enjoys a massive fan following, was welcomed in a grand way as leagues of fans crowded the Chennai airport and cheered for him.

In a video making rounds on social media, the actor could be seen dressed in a white shirt and cream-coloured trousers, as he walked past the crowd.

Ajith and the team of Thunivu reportedly flew to Thailand on September 23 and wrapped up the shoot earlier this month. The superstar then went on a bike trip across the country.

In the viral video, the Valimai hitmaker is seen surrounded by security as fans crowd the Chennai airport upon his arrival. Loud cheers and hooting can be heard as the superstar heads out. Take a look.

Thala #AjithKumar arrived in Chennai..🔥 Fans welcoming their star in their own style..⭐pic.twitter.com/HW7PVEBO5P — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) October 17, 2022

Just days before, pictures from his biking trip created a buzz on social media. In the glimpses, Ajith could be seen in his biking gear as he posed alongside his bike. Other stills also showcased the star riding through rough terrains, putting his skills on display.

Actor #AK is currently touring Thailand 🇹🇭 countryside in his bike.. pic.twitter.com/EkUBADJFu7 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 13, 2022

Known for his thrilling escapades, Ajith had earlier ventured on a bike trip to the mountains with Thunivu co-star Manju Warrier.

More on Ajith Kumar's work front

The star will be seen in director H Vinoth's Thunivu alongside Manju Warrier. The highly anticipated movie marks the third collaboration between Vinoth, Ajith and producer Boney Kapoor. Ajith also has AK62 with director Vignesh Shivan in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AJITHFC/ TWITTER/ @IAMMOVIEBUFFOO7)