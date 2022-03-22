Ajith Kumar Starrer 'Valimai' Gets OTT Release Date; Fans Go Crazy After Announcement

Ajith Kumar is among the legendary South Indian actors who works in Tamil cinema and enjoys a massive fan following around the world. As the actor's much-awaited film, Valimai is all set to premiere on an OTT platform, the release date of the same was announced on social media.

Ajith Kumar is best known for his iconic performances in his films namely Billa II, Mankatha, Mugavaree, Citizen, Poovellam Un Vasam, Yennai Arindhaal, Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven, Anantha Poongatre and many others. The actor has also garnered numerous praises for his stellar performances in his films.

Ajith Kumar's Valimai to release on ZEE5

ZEE5 Malayalam recently took to their official Twitter handle and released the motion poster of Ajith Kumar's film, Valimai and stated that the wait was finally over. Adding to it, they informed the fans that the movie is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on 25th March 2022. The announcement read, "The wait is over! It’s here Action, Style, Swag all gets updated on #ZEE5 on March 25th. #ValimaiOnZEE5 Don’t miss it!!" (sic)

The moment Valimai OTT release date was announced, the fans expressed their excitement to watch the Ajith Kumar-starrer on OTT by dropping heart-eyed and fire emojis under the post. Some also expressed their happiness on learning that the movie will also be available to watch in Malayalam. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to the announcement of the Valimai OTT release date.

More about Valimai

Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the action-thriller featured stars namely Ajith Kumar, Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi and Gurbani Judge in the lead alongside other popular actors namely Sumithra as Lakshmi, Uma Shankari as young Lakshmi, Raj Ayyappa as Ashok a.k.a. Kutty, Achyuth Kumar as Kothandam, Dhruvan as Amith, Sunaina Badam as Arjun's younger sister, G. M. Sundar as IG Arasu, etc. The movie was released worldwide on 24th February 2022 after being delayed a couple of times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Image: Twitter/ZeeStudios