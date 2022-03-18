Ajith Kumar To Collaborate With Vignesh Shivan For 'AK62'; Read Official Statement

Basking in the success of action blockbuster Valimai, South megastar Ajith Kumar is currently busy filming for his upcoming movie, which is tentatively titled 'AK61'. Amid this, his new collaboration with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan for 'AK62' was made official on Friday, March 18. In the recent past, there were rumours that the two might team up for a project soon. Now, on the special occasion of Holi, Lyca Productions issued an official statement confirming the development.

Ajith Kumar teams up with Vignesh Shivan

While making the announcement, the production house confirmed that the music of AK62 will be composed by acclaimed South musician Anirudh Ravichander. While Ajith Kumar headlines the lead role, further details of the cast and crew are kept under the wraps. However, rumour mill has it that Vignesh Shivan's girlfriend Nayanthara might essay the female lead in the movie. The official statement by the makers reads,

We proudly announce our next film with Mr Ajith Kumar 'AK 62' to be directed by Mr Vignesh Shivam, music composed by Mr Anirudh, produced by Mr Subaskaran. This project will be headed by Mr GKM Tamil Kumaran. The shooting of the film will commence by the end of this year and release by mid next year. The other cast and crew details will be announced soon. Lyca is very proud and happy to have joined hands with Mr Ajith Kumar.

'Valimai' mints big at ticket windows

On the work front, Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai shattered the box office statistics with its performance. The movie was lauded for its impeccable bike stunt scenes performed by Ajith Kumar, who essays the role of an IPS officer. Actors Karthikeya Gummakonda and Bani J feature as the antagonists and plot against Ajith Kumar's hero to wreak havoc. The action-thriller hit the big screens on February 24.

Helmed by filmmaker H Vinoth, the music score of the movie has been crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The Tamil actioner is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. For the unversed, Valimai also marked the debut of actor Karthikeya in Tamil. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a police officer who is all set to hunt down a group of violent bikers after they are embroiled in a heinous murder and theft case.

