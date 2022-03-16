Ajith Kumar To Join Hands With Director Vignesh Shivan For 'AK62'? Here's All About It

South megastar Ajith Kumar is currently basking in the success of his recently released action-thriller flick, Valimai. Rumour mill has it that the actor is currently busy with the shooting of his forthcoming film AK61. Amid this, a report by Pinkvilla suggests that Ajith Kumar is likely to team up with director Vignesh Shivan for his next film which is tentatively titled AK62.

Ajith Kumar and Vignesh Shivan to join hands?

If the report is to be believed, then AK62 will star Nayanthara as the female lead, while Anirudh Ravichander will score the music for the film. It is also suggested that the collaboration will be bankrolled by one of the leading production houses of the South Industry, however, the name of the producer has not been revealed. Moreover, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actor Ajith Kumar have neither denied nor confirmed their collaboration as of yet. Details of AK62 will be cleared once the makers issue an official statement on the matter.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai shattered the box office statistics with its performance. Speaking about the movie, Ajith Kumar, who essays the role of an IPS officer, has performed many bike stunts in the movie. Actor Karthikeya and Bani J feature as the antagonists and plot against Ajith Kumar to wreak havoc. The action-thriller hit the big screens on February 24.

Helmed by filmmaker H Vinoth, the music score of the movie given by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the upcoming Tamil flick is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. For those unaware, Valimai also marked the debut of actor Karthikeya. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a police officer who is all set to hunt down a group of violent bikers after they are embroiled in a heinous murder and theft case.

Talking about AK61, it was on February 15, when producer Boney Kapoor shared the teaser look of Ajith Kumar online with fans. While doing so, Kapoor confirmed that the preparation of AK61 has already commenced in full swing. Seemingly, Ajith Kumar will essay the role of the main antagonist in his forthcoming movie.

