Ajith Kumar, Wife Shalini Enjoy Romantic Moments On Europe Vacation

Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini are currently holidaying in Europe along with their children. Shalini recently shared a series of photos on social media. In the pictures, the couple enjoyed each other's company and spent some quality time together.

The photos were from a cruise ship. While Ajith wore a green T-shirt paired with cool black shades, Shalini wore a white cotton wrap dress. In one of the pictures, the couple could be seen posing in the midst of a picturesque view. In another one, they were all smiles and struck a mushy pose for the camera.

Take a look at the photos below.

About Ajith Kumar's upcoming project

According to the latest reports, Ajith Kumar is expected to start the shooting of his much-awaited film soon. It is tentatively titled AK62.

The actor will begin shooting for the film once her returns to Chennai after his family vacation. Earlier, it was reported that the film will be helmed by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The latest reports suggest that Magizh Thirumeji has replaced Vignesh as the director of the project owing to artistic differences. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actor or the team yet.

Ajith's most recent film, Thunivu, was released in January this year. It was directed by H Vinoth. It was the filmmaker's third consecutive picture with Ajith. Reportedly, the film made a profit of almost Rs 250 crore at the box office. The film also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Bucks in key roles.