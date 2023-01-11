Ajith Kumar's Fan Dies In Chennai During Celebration Of 'Thunivu' Release: Report

A hardcore fan of Tollywood actor Ajith Kumar died during celebrations of the release of his film 'Thunivu', according to reports. The fan, identified as Bharatjh Kumar, reportedly succumbed to injuries after he jumped from a slow-moving lorry in a moment of excitement about the movie, which was released on January 11.

The incident occurred on Poonamallee highways near the popular Rohini theatre in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, Koyembedu police said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The police informed that the deceased man had come to the theatre to watch the film's 1 am show.

‘Thunivu’ is a heist thriller, starring Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Samuthirakani, and GM Sundar. The film was directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.

Ajith Kumar's film comes at the same time as the release of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer film 'Varisu'. Fans of both the South stars created a huge ruckus outside Rohini theatre in Koyambedu post-midnight.

A video going viral on social media showed fans of the two actors ripping posters and damaging hoarding at several locations. Police said they even had to resort to a mild baton charge to remove the feuding fans.

'Thunivu' marks the third collaboration between Boney Kapoor, Ajith Kumar and H Vinoth after 'Nerkonda Parvai' and 'Valimai'.

