Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' & Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu' Set Global Box Office Ringing

Tamil film industry released two big films on the occasion of Pongal this year. On January 11, Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' and Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu,' were released.

According to trade experts, both 'Thunivu' and 'Varisu' have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office. In a Tweet, film industry tracker Manobala Vijayan informed Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' earned over Rs 152.60 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu', also starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role has earned around Rs 119.35 crore at the global box office.

Check out his Tweets below:

#Thunivu 5 days WW BO - ₹ 152.60 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 16, 2023

#Varisu 5 days WW BO - ₹ 119.35 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 16, 2023

A majority of these films' earnings have come from Tamil Nadu, where the actors enjoy a massive fan following.

Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' earned Rs 24.59 crore on its opening day at the Tamil Nadu box office. The film earned a total of Rs 79.94 crore within 5 days of its release.

Check out a Tweet by Manobala Vijayan:

#Thunivu TN Box Office



CROSSES ₹75 cr milestone mark.



Day 1 - ₹ 24.59 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 14.32 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 12.06 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 13.12 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 15.85 cr

Total - ₹ 79.94 cr#AjithKumar — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 16, 2023

Thalapathy Vijay's film, on the other hand, opened to a collection of Rs 19.43 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office and has earned a total of Rs 51.61 crore in 5 days of its release.

Check out the numbers below:

#Varisu TN Box Office



FINALLY the film crossed ₹50 cr mark in the 5th day.



Day 1 - ₹ 19.43 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 8.75 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 7.11 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 7.24 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 9.08 cr

Total - ₹ 51.61 cr#Vijay — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 16, 2023

The box-office clash between 'Thunivu' and 'Varisu' has been one of the biggest since 2020's Telugu films 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' and 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', which were released a day apart on the occasion of Pongal, starring Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu respectively.

Looking at the collections of both films so far, it is Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' that's running ahead.

Vijay's 'Varisu' has also been released in Hindi on limited screens. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film's Hindi version has collected Rs 3.38 crores so far.

However, the collection of Varisu's Hindi version is more than Aasman Bharadwaj's recently released Bollywood film 'Kuttey' starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkana Sen and Radhika Madan. 'Kuttey' reportedly earned Rs 3.35 crore in its opening weekend.

Check out his Tweet below:

Varisu, Thunivu's grand Pongal release

Both Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar enjoy a massive fan following in Tamil Nadu. The release of their films is no less than a festival and visuals from the screenings of their films are proof.

Recently a video went viral on social media, which showed a huge crowd waiting outside a theatre in Tamil Nadu to watch Ajith's latest film.

According to the Tweet, over ten thousand people assembled outside the theatre, which only had a seating capacity of over 2200 seats.

Check out the viral tweet below:

#Thunivu How the crowd became uncontrollable, 10000 people to watch in 2229 tickets. pic.twitter.com/ns1H7KxHVU — Nikilesh Surya 🇮🇳 (@NikileshSurya) January 15, 2023

Similar visuals from the screenings of 'Varisu' has also been shared on social media.

Check out a glimpse of Vijay's fans dancing to his songs at Varisu's screening:

On the day of the film's release, one of Ajith Kumar's fans also died after falling from a lorry, amid celebrations.

More about 'Thunivu'

Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth, is the third collaboration between the filmmaker, actor and producer Boney Kapoor. The trio had previously collaborated for 'Valimai' (2022) and 'Nerkonda Paarvai' (2019).

The film, reportedly made with a budget of Rs 200 crore, also stars Manu Warrier in the lead role.

More about 'Varisu'

Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu' is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film is reportedly made with a budget of Rs 280 crore. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. 'Varisu' is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish.