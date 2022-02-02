Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' Locks New Release Date; To Clash With Alia's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Ajith Kumar's highly-anticipated action film Valimai has finally got a release date after facing several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film, which was earlier slated to come out on the occasion of Pongal 2022, will now be released in cinemas on February 24, 2022. However, with the new theatrical release, the film is set to lock horns with Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ajith Kumar's Valimai to lock horns with Gangubai Kathiawadi

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 2, producer Boney Kapoor made Valimai's release announcement with an intriguing new poster showcasing Ajith in an intense avatar and wrote, "Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well & truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide."

Take a look at the announcement:

With makers of many big-budgeted projects trying to reap the full benefits of theatrical releases in the upcoming months, audience will witness many such films locking horns.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia is slated to release theatrically on February 25, 2022, just a day after Valimai's premiere. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and has Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in intended cameos.

More about Valimai

The film was initially planned for Tamil and Telugu release only. However, makers decided to dub it and release it in Hindi as well, keeping in mind the actor's expansive fan base. It is also being dubbed in Malayalam and Kannada. The film's recently released Tamil trailer showcased high octane action sequences as Ajith and his nemesis Kartikeya come face to face.

Valimai revolves around a police officer Arjun (Ajith), who's assigned to track down a gang of bikers following their involvement in abominable crimes.

It has been written and directed by H. Vinoth, and produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. The film also marks the second collaboration between Ajith and director Vinoth after the 2019 film Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of Hindi film Pink.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALIABHATT/ @BONEYKAPOOR)