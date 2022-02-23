Ajith Kumar's Valimai: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Shooting Location, OTT Release & More

Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai has undoubtedly become one of the most anticipated upcoming South movies of this year. The action-thriller is all set to hit the big screens on Thursday, February 24. Even before the film's release, this Ajith Kumar-starrer has already earned a pre-release business of Rs 96 crore, as detailed by Pinkvilla, thereby making it inch towards joining the 100-crore club this year. Most shows in the region of Tamil Nadu are already sold out, with fans flocking outside matinee windows to book their tickets. Ahead of the movie's release, here's all that you should know about Ajith Kumar's Valimai.

Valimai Trailer

The trailer of the movie begins with an action-packed sequence of violent bikers raiding what appears to be a police van. A few moments later, Ajith Kumar's Arjun is introduced to the viewers. With Huma Qureshi by his side, the lead protagonist continues to woo audiences with nerve-wracking stunts and fighting scenes. In the end, the main protagonist and antagonist fight mid-air on their bikes thereby keeping audiences hooked to the cinematic experience. Watch the trailer below:

Valimai cast

While Ajith Kumar essays the lead role of a daring police officer, the upcoming movie has a lot to offer apart from Ajith's action-packed stunts. Helmed by filmmaker H Vinoth, the movie stars Huma Qureshi, Katrikey Gummakonda and Selva in significant roles. With the music score given by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the upcoming Tamil flick is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

Valimai Shooting locations

The setting of a film is what keeps viewers hooked to its imagery. Speaking of which, Valimai has a great cinematic experience in store for fans as it was filmed across various locations in India and abroad. According to IMDb, the major fight sequences of the film were shot in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, however, the bike riding scenes of the movie were captured in Russia. A few sequences of the movie were also filmed in Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Valimai's OTT release

According to media reports, the broadcasting rights of the movie can be acquired by Zee Studios. Hence, after the completion of its 50-day in matinee theatres, viewers might get to watch the film on ZEE5. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited by the makers. Also, the OTT release date of Valimai also remains unclear as of yet.

Valimai plot

Touted to be a gripping action-thriller, the plot of the film revolves around the life of an IPS officer Arjun. He is assigned to hunt down a group of violent bikers after they are embroiled in a heinous murder and theft case. To know what ensues later watch Valimai in your nearest theatres from February 24 onwards.

