Ajith Kumar’s Wife Shalini Shares Glimpse From Their Family Vacation, Pictures Go Viral

Actor Ajith Kumar recently made headlines after his pictures with his wife Shalini and kids Anoushka and Aadvik went viral on social media. The actor is currently vacationing with his family at an undisclosed location. Shalini shared the photos on her Instagram handle on Tuesday (March 14).

In one of the shared images, Ajith can be seen dressed in a shirt and shorts, while Shalini chose to wear a loose red top and ripped jeans. Their son Aadvik was seen donned in a football jersey, and Anoushka also looked lovely in a blue shirt and baggy jeans. The family appears to be posing on what seems like a football field. Shalini wrote in the caption, "The soul is cured by being among children."

Check out the post here:

In another picture shared by Shalini, Ajith is wearing a casual shirt with cargo shorts, which he paired with white sneakers. Shalini is dressed in a white top and a pleated skirt with a yellow design.

More on Ajith's work projects

Ajith's most recent film, Thunivu, was released in time for the 2019 Pongal festival. Directed by H Vinoth, the film was his third consecutive picture with Ajith. According to reports, it made close to Rs 250 crore in box office revenue. Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Bucks all played significant roles in the movie.

For his next project, Ajith has initially signed a contract with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan for the movie AK 62. However, the director of the film has now been replaced owing to artistic disputes. AK 62 will now be directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Lyca Productions will be backing the project.