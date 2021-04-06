Ajith Takes Phone From Maskless Fan Clicking Pic With Him In Polling Booth; Fans Laud Move

On April 6, 2021, Thala Ajith was spotted at a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur, along with his wife and former actor, Shalini. Like many other celebrities and politicians, the actor cast his vote early in the morning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. After casting his vote, the megastar posed for the paparazzi. At the time, his fans also surrounded him and tried clicking selfies. The video of Thala Ajith snatching his fan’s phone surfaced on the internet. Many of his fans came out in support of the actor and #ThalaAjith started trending on social media.

Thala Ajith, Shalini spotted casting their vote for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

In the video above, the actor can be seen posing for the press, when his fans gathered around him to click selfies with him. Irked by his fans’ act, Thala Ajith can be seen snatching away a fan’s phone and keeping it safe with him. It was only later that the actor gave his phone and asked his fans to wear a mask. He further gestured his fans to leave the place.

Many of his fans came out in support of his actions. They expressed their support on their respective Twitter handles and wrote that the actor apologized to his fan and expressed his love for the actor. A netizen commented that asking fans to wear a mask is a ‘nice gesture’ by Thala Ajith. A user called the actor ‘a gem of a person’ and dropped red hearts. Another user stated that ‘Vaathi teached us lesson’ and dropped a heart-eyed face and red heart. A fan simply shared Thala Ajith's photos and called him ‘gentleman’.

Asking Sorry To His Fans..!! â¤ï¸



He Is Such A Gem of A Person â¤ï¸We Love You #ThalaAjith ðŸ™ðŸ˜Š#Valimai pic.twitter.com/82iRIVdptt — AJITHKUMAR FANS 24x7 (@AjithFans24x7) April 6, 2021

Siddarth Srinivas too, wrote on his Twitter handle that Thala Ajith did ‘nothing wrong’ and that ‘stars deserve their privacy’. He further wrote that ‘it’s a thumb role for fans to ask for permission before taking a picture’ and that ‘voting booth is not the place for selfies.’ He concluded his note that it is ‘great to see the star step out to cast his vote so early’.

Rajasekar commented that he is glad he did that and also gave him later. He wrote that ‘fans should ask for the consent of the star before taking a pic’. He added that ‘few stars wouldn’t be comfortable with selfies’ and that ‘we have to respect them’. He concluded that even after interviews, he would ask if it’s fine to take a picture.

Nothing wrong with what #ThalaAjith did today, stars deserve their privacy and it's a thumb rule for fans to ask for permission before taking a picture - voting booth is not the place for selfies. Great to see the star step out to cast his vote so early ðŸ‘ — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 6, 2021

Regarding #ThalaAjith snatched the phone from a fan, I'm glad he did that (also gave it to him later). Fans should ask for the consent of the star before taking a pic. Even after interviews, I would ask whether it's fine to take a pic. 1/2 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) April 6, 2021

Before making the headlines, the actor also issued a statement about his upcoming flick, Valimai. In the statement, Thala Ajith asked his fans to act dignified and further asked them to ‘not ask for Valimai updates at inappropriate places’. The statement about Thala Ajith's Valimai update comes after videos of his fans asking for the film's update in a cricket stadium and during a welcome rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi started surfacing on the internet.