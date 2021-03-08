Ajith Wins Gold At Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship; 'proud' Fans Extend Wishes

Thala Ajith's fans took the internet by storm on March 8 as the actor added a feather to his hat by winning a Gold medal in a 10-metre rifle competition at the 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship. And, to celebrate the achievement of Ajith, his fans shared numerous photos and videos of the actor from the event while congratulating him on the win. In one such viral video, Ajith walked off the stage with a gold medal on his neck.

Ajith wins gold medal

The 49-year-old actor earned the top spot in Air Pistol 10 metres (ISSF) Team, Center Fire Pistol .32 (NR) 25 metres Team, Standard Pistol .22 (ISSF) 25 metres Team and Free Pistol.22 (NR) 50 metres Team categories. Interestingly, he was second-best in Centre Fire Pistol.32 (ISSF) 25 metres Team and Standard Pistol .22 (NR) 25 metres team events. In the photos and videos, Chennai Rifle Club secretary Rajasekar Pandian, National Rifle Association secretary DVS Rao, Tamil Nadu Shooting Association secretary Ravikrishnan, Chennai Rifle Club joint secretary Gopinath and DGP Tamilselvan can be seen distributing the prizes to the winners and runners-up.

[ THALA AJITH Won 6️⃣ Medals ]🏅



🌟Air Pistol 10mts (ISSF)



🌟Center Fire Pistol .32 (ISSF) 25mts



🌟Center Fire Pistol .32 (NR) 25mts



🌟Standard Pistol .22 (ISSF) 25mts



🌟Standard Pistol .22 (NR) 25mts



🌟 Free Pistol .22 (NR) 50mts.#CongratsTHALAAjith | #Valimai pic.twitter.com/p0Z11HkwX8 — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@TeamThalaFC) March 7, 2021

Presenting One More Exclusive Video Of THALA AJITH Receiving The GOLD MEDAL😎🥇



Won's a 🔟Meter Pistol Competition in "40th Tamilnadu State Shooting Championship" !! 🎊#Valimai | #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/MFeYiwevPy — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@TeamThalaFC) March 7, 2021

#CongratsTHALAAjith 🥇🥈



He shows the way to balance our life. Only Cinema is boring. Find a passion & pursue it is his message. An inspiration & role model for others. Hats off #ThalaAjith 👏👌💐 — Rina Shah (@RinaaShah) March 7, 2021

Multi talents! Versatile Achievements. Yet so humble, low-key and magnificent as always! #CongratsTHALAAjith

A lot to learn from this brilliant human being 🤗❤️ #ThalaAjith #AjithKumar #Valimai — Ahmed Meeran (@ahmedmeeranoffl) March 7, 2021

Interestingly, this is not the first time when Ajith's fans have set the internet on fire. A few days back, a handful of pictures of videos gave a peek into the actor's rifle shooting practice in Chennai, hours after his visit to the club. He was spotted in a round-neck white-tee teamed with a pair of light-khaki-colour pants.

On the professional front, his fans are eagerly waiting for the release date announcement of his much-anticipated film Valimai. The project started rolling in December 2019. However, the shoot was halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, in September 2020, the team resumed the shoot and shot a couple of major parts in Chennai.

The upcoming H. Vinoth directorial will also feature Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Dhruvan, Pavel Navegeethan, Yogi Babu, Gurbani Judge, Achyuth Kumar, Sumithra, Raj Ayyappa, and Puagazh. As per various media reports, the film is expected to release in August 2021. However, the official announcement of the same is yet to be made.

