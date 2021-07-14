Ajith's 'Valimai' Motion Poster Creates Fan Frenzy, Hits Milestone On YouTube In 2 Days

‘Valimai update’ has been all across, be it a political rally to sports matches over the past few months, with fans pleading with the makers for information on the Ajith film. The update was finally unveiled on Monday in the form of a motion poster and fans seem to have loved it. That was evident with the motion poster of the Tamil film touching 10 million views within two days.

Ajith's Valimai motion poster update

The motion poster featured Ajith in the role of the bike rider. Apart from strong terms like ‘Power is a state of mind’, the lead star could be seen not just showcasing his swagger with moves on a bike, and moving his sunglasses but also taking on an army of his detractors.

The movie is being directed by H Vinoth and other members of the crew like cinematographer Nirav Shah, music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, editor Vijay Velukutty, art director K. Kadhir and stunt director Dhilip Subbarayan were also introduced in the poster. The makers also announced that the movie will hit cinemas in 2021.

Another few posters of Ajith on a bike surfaced, as netizens celebrated the motion poster touching 10 million views.

Producer Boney Kapoor, who is producing the movie with Zee Studios, expressed his delight over the reactions from fans. He tweeted, "Overwhelmed by the response. I would like to thank the entire cast, crew n associates for their sincerity in making #Valimai special. Also a big thank you to all of you for making today #ValimaiDay."

Valimai also stars Huma S Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, Pugazh & others.

