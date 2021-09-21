Ajith's 'Valimai' Team Gifts Kartikeya Gummakonda With Special Poster On His 29th Birthday

Actor Kartikeya Gummakonda celebrated his 29th birthday on 21 September. Soon to be seen in Ajith's Valimai, the actor received a special birthday gift from the team. South Indian actor Thala Ajith has emerged as one of the biggest stars over the years as his forthcoming high octane drama Valimai generated massive buzz among the audience. Check out the new update which has fueled the anticipation of the fans for the film.

Kartikeya gifted with a special poster

The makers of Valimai took to their official social media handle to release a special poster of Kartikeya Gummakonda who marks his 29th birthday. In the poster, the actor can be seen holding a stern look on his face as he held a phone in one hand and a bottle in the other. Sharing the poster, the team wrote, 'Team #Valimai wishes a very Happy Birthday to talented @actorkartikeya. Stay blessed always.''

The poster of hinting at the intense antagonist role of Kartikeya Gummakonda was a huge hit among the audience. Netizens could not help but swoon over the intense poster of the actor as one fan wrote, ''Mass look 🔥 , a tough competition For THALA''. The comment section was filled with fans expressing their anticipation to watch the movie.

More on Thala Ajith's Valimai

After a long hiatus from the big screen, Thala Ajith will make his comeback with the cop drama titled Valimai. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects Ltd. Along with Ajith and Kartikeya, the film will also feature Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu and Sumitra in significant roles. Since the announcement of the film, it has been widely accumulating buzz as the single from the movie titled Naanga Vera Maari crossed over 25 million views on Youtube.

The movie faced several setbacks while releasing owing to the prevailing restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier slated for a Diwali 2021 release, the fate of its big-screen outing remains unclear as no official announcement has been made by the makers. According to various reports, the movie is in the final stage of production as it finished its filming schedule.

Image: @Instagram/actorkartikeya