Ajitpal Singh's Short Film 'Rammat Gammat' To Stream On MUBI; Read Details

One of the popular filmmakers of the Gujarati movie industry, Ajitpal Singh, has made a couple of movies in his career so far but one of the most acclaimed movies of the director was Rammat Gammat. Ajitpal Singh's fans can now watch his short film Rammat Gammat on one of the popular streaming apps online.

Ajitpal Singh’s Rammat Gammat to stream on MUBI

According to reports by PTI, Ajitpal Singh's stellar Gujarati short film Rammat Gammat is all geared up to release on the streaming platform MUBI. Produced by Drishyam Films, the movie is set to release on March 20, 2021, under ‘Film of the Day'. The movie’s world premiere was held at the 64th International Short Film Festival Oberhausen in 2018 where it received the Special Mention award.

The founder of Drishyam Films, Manish Mundra stated how he was extremely thrilled that Rammat Gammat was finally coming on a prestigious platform like MUBI that showcased quality independent cinema from all over the world. He then stated that he hoped this to be the beginning of a long, fruitful association with MUBI. Backed by Tejash Shah and Mauli Singh, the 18-minute short film followed the life of two young boys from different backgrounds who bond over soccer until a new pair of shoes strain their friendship. It was also stated how it was a simple story of complex characters that will spark a discussion about merit vs money, poor vs privileged, class and caste divide and the role of friendship in it.

Writer and director Ajitpal Singh stated how he was ecstatic with the release of Rammat Gammat and hoped the movie helped the audience see beyond the limitations of them vs the viewers like children can. He also added how he was grateful to Drishyam Films and Manish Mundra for funding the short film and giving him the freedom to make it the way he wanted to, and even thanked Accord Equips for giving him the equipment support. Further, he stated how they were fortunate to start their festival journey with Oberhausen and winning an award. The Rammat Gammat cast included two newcomers namely Shivam Math and Yash Patel who are popular football players and have played at the state level and even won several awards.