'AK 62': Did Ajith Kumar Charge A Whopping Remuneration For Vignesh Shivan Directorial?

Just days ago, Lyca Productions officially confirmed roping in South megastar Ajith Kumar as the main lead of their next venture tentatively titled AK 62. Now, an interesting detail of the actor's remuneration for the film has taken the internet by storm. How much did the actor charge for the film? Continue reading to know more.

Did Ajith Kumar charge a whopping amount?

On Wednesday, trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter to share Ajith Kumar's fee for this Vignesh Shivan directorial. If the tweet is to be believed, then it appears that Ajith Kumar's fee for AK 62 is a whopping Rs 105 cr. "Remuneration for #AjithKumar's 62nd film with Lyca Productions - ₹105 cr," wrote Manobala Vijayabalan. However, it is important to note that the makers of the film and Lyca Productions have not officially confirmed or denied the estimation.

Ajith Kumar's salary for AK 62 will remain unclear until an official statement on the same is released by the creators. Even Ajith Kumar hasn't commented on the estimation as of yet. Take a look at the tweet below:

Remuneration for #AjithKumar's 62nd film with Lyca Productions - ₹105 cr.#AK62 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 23, 2022

While announcing AK 62, the production house confirmed that the music of the film will be composed by acclaimed South musician Anirudh Ravichander. While Ajith Kumar headlines the lead role, further details of the cast and crew are kept under the wraps. However, the rumour mill has it that Vignesh Shivan's girlfriend Nayanthara might essay the female lead in the movie. The official statement by the makers read,

"We proudly announce our next film with Mr Ajith Kumar 'AK 62' to be directed by Mr Vignesh Shivam, music composed by Mr Anirudh, produced by Mr Subaskaran. This project will be headed by Mr GKM Tamil Kumaran. The shooting of the film will commence by the end of this year and release by mid next year. The other cast and crew details will be announced soon. Lyca is very proud and happy to have joined hands with Mr Ajith Kumar."

Ajith Kumar is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Valimai. Currently, the actor is busy with the shoot of his next film, AK 61. The forthcoming project is backed by his Valimai producer Boney Kapoor.

Image: Instagram/@wikkiofficial /Ajith Kumar Facebook