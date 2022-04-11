'AK61': Ajith Kumar Commences Filming For H Vinoth Directorial In Hyderabad

It's no secret that Ajith Kumar's upcoming film, reportedly named AK61, will feature the blockbuster trio of Valimai - director H Vinoth, producer Boney Kapoor and the actor himself. The latest development regarding the project is that Ajith Kumar has joined filming for the movie today. The actor has commenced filming in Ramoji film city in Hyderabad, where a massive set resembling Mount Road Chennai has been created.

According to various reports, the first scheduled of shooting will carry on for at least two months The film's producers are yet to make any public announcements regarding the same.

Fans excited to see Ajith’s new look

Earlier Boney Kapoor announced AK61 going on floors through his Twitter handle. He also shared a monochromatic picture of south superstar Ajith Kumar in his post. He also added a caption to the picture and wrote, “Prep mode on #AK61.” Take a look at the post here.

Ajith's new appearance for AK61, which includes a rugged beard and sleek hairstyle, has generated a lot of buzz among the actor's fans. With reports suggesting that the actor will be seen in a different avatar, anticipation among fans now have no bounds. After Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, AK61 is the trio's third collaboration. Following this, Ajith will work with director Vignesh Shivan on a film tentatively titled AK62. Nayanthara is reported to be the female lead, and Anirudh Ravichander is the composer. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be announced.

Ajith Kumar teams up with Vignesh Shivan

Earlier, while making the announcement, the production house had confirmed that the music of AK62 will be composed by acclaimed South musician Anirudh Ravichander.

“We proudly announce our next film with Mr Ajith Kumar 'AK 62' to be directed by Mr Vignesh Shivam, music composed by Mr Anirudh, produced by Mr Subaskaran. This project will be headed by Mr GKM Tamil Kumaran. The shooting of the film will commence by the end of this year and release by mid next year. The other cast and crew details will be announced soon. Lyca is very proud and happy to have joined hands with Mr Ajith Kumar.”

OFFICIAL#AjithKumar's 62nd film [#AK62] to be directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Lyca Productions.



An Anirudh musical. #AK62WithLycaProductions pic.twitter.com/XGY8uDtwov — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 18, 2022

AK61 is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor's home banner Bay View Projects LLP and Zee Studios. Manobala Vijayabalan, a trade expert, had revealed Ajith Kumar's pay for this Vignesh Shivan film on Twitter. Ajith Kumar's pay for AK 62, according to the tweet, is a massive Rs 105 crore. Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, "Remuneration for #AjithKumar's 62nd film with Lyca Productions - 105 cr."