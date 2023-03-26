Akanksha Dubey Broke Down In Tears On Instagram Live Hours Before Death

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was seen crying during an Instagram live, hours before she was found dead at a hotel in Varanasi on Sunday (March 26). As per ANI, Akanksha broke down and sobbed uncontrollably during the live stream. She did not reveal the reason behind her crying and was seen hiding her face.

A few hours after her official music video with Pawan Singh was released, the actress died by suicide. The videos of her crying are now going viral on social media.

See the video here:

Akanksha Dubey, who was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, became well-known thanks to the social media platforms TikTok and Instagram. She previously posted videos of herself acting and dancing on these sites. In 2016, Akanksha launched a YouTube channel where she posted videos about her daily life and travels.

Akanksha Dubey's work front

Akanksha Dubey made her official debut in the Bhojpuri industry at the age of 17 in Meri Jung Mera Faisla and then went on to work in various films like Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne Vale Ki 2 and more. She has additionally worked in the TV show Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyan.

According to reports, the actress moved to Mumbai with her parents when she was three years old. Her father worked as a contractor at a mill in the city. Akanksha’s parents wanted her to join the IPS, but she preferred acting and dancing. She was reportedly dating her co-star Samar Singh. The couple made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day this year.

Akanksha Dubey has shared the screen with well known Bhojpuri actors like Samar Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, and Pradeep Pandey, in several films.