Akanksha Dubey Suicide Case: Singer Samar Singh Arrested From Ghaziabad

In a new turn to Akhansha Dubey's suicide case, Varanasi police have now arrested Samar Singh from Ghaziabad, the absconding accused in Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey's suicide case.

If reports are to be believed, Samar Singh is said to be Akanksha Dubey's boyfriend and the duo was in live-in-relationship. After Dubey's death, her mother accused Samar of abetting her suicide. Since then, he has been absconding. A case was registered under Sec 306 of the IPC against two persons, namely, Samar Singh, who is linked with Bhojpuri films, Samar's brother Sanjay Singh, by the actress' mother.

A joint operation was launched by Varanasi Police and Ghaziabad police to nab Samar Singh. The police have charged Samar Singh with abetment, abuse, and a few other crimes. After Samar's arrest from Ghaziabad's Charms Castle Society, police have issued a lookout notice against Sanjay.

Akanksha Dubey, who was a popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry, died on March 26, 2023. The 25-year-old actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her Varanasi hotel room.

Dueby was in Varanasi for her movie shoot "Laik Hoon Main Nalaik Nahin." After an investigation, the police officials did not find a suicide note.

Dubey had worked in several regional films including 'Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (Bhojpuri) and 'Veeron ke Veer'. She made her first appearance on the big screen with movie "Meri Jung Mera Faisla."

