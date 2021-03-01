Akash Puri's 'Romantic' And Akhil Akkineni's 'Most Eligible Bachelor' To Clash In June

Puri Jagannadh's son Akash Puri's Romantic finally has a release date. The movie will be releasing on June 18, 2021, and will mark Akash Puri's second movie as a lead actor. The film would have to compete with Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor. Pooja Hegde's Most Eligible Bachelor will be hitting theatres on June 19, 2021.

Know more about Akash Puri's Romantic:

Akash Puri's Romantic also features Ketika Sharma, who starred in the song Ammy Virk: Haaye Ve's music video. The movie is set to be a romantic action movie. While the main cast includes Puri Jagannadh's son, Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma as the main leads, Mandira Bedi, Makarand Deshpande, Dhivyadharshini, Ramya Krishnan and others play supporting roles in the movie. The film was initially supposed to release on May 29, 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Akash Puri took to his Instagram account to share the news of his movie's release date on March 1, 2021. He complimented actor Ramya Krishnan's skills in the post, calling it a "power-packed performance". The movie is produced by Puri Jagganadh and Charmy Kaur and directed by the filmmaker Anil Paduri. Akash Puri had marked his debut in the movie industry with his film 2018's Mehbooba. Akash Puri's Romantic is a movie written by Puri Jagganadh, himself.

Puri Jagannadh released a glimpse into the movie Romantic on February 14, 2021, Valentine's day. The video received love from fans as it received more than 4,000 like and over 1,26,000 views on YouTube. The teaser showed the two lead actors walking towards each other on a beach among the waves of the sea, embracing each other. Since the teaser was released on Valentine's day, a message in the video read "Love is all you need".

Know more about Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor:

Presented by Allu Aravind, Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor will hit the silver screen on June 19, 2021. The film will star Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The movie set to be a romantic entertainer is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar who also directed the movie Bangalore Naatkal. The movie teaser has already garnered more than 8 million views on YouTube.

