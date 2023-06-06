Akash Thosar To Play Bal Shivaji In New Film Inspired By Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

On the occasion of the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, producer Sandeep Singh and AVS Studios revealed the first look poster of their much-awaited film, Bal Shivaji. The upcoming historical project will be headlined by Sairat fame Akash Thosar. The project will delve into the adolescent years of the revered Maratha ruler.

The actor recently took to his social media handle and shared a motion poster of the film. It showcases the young monarch, Bal Shivaji, preparing to wield his sword to claim his crown. Sharing the poster on Instagram, he wrote, "Witness The chronicling tale of Bal Shivaji, The young monarch Getting ready to swing the sword and win the crown."

The post further read, "Unveiling the epic surprise on the momentous 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation. Brace yourself for a riveting portrayal by the talented @akashthosar, who steps into the formidable shoes of #BalShivaji."

Exploring the formative years Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: A journey of valour

(Bal Shivaji marks Ravi Jadhav's directorial debut in historical genre | Image: Ravi Jadhav/Instagram)

Bal Shivaji delves into the formative years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, shedding light on the invaluable contributions of his parents, Jijamata and Shahaji Raje Bhosale, in shaping him as a formidable warrior and ruler. After nine years of script development, filmmaker Ravi Jadhav is eager to bring this tale of valour to the silver screen. This marks his directorial debut in the historical genre. He has chosen Akash Thosar to portray the young king, Bal Shivaji.

In a statement, he commended Thosar's enthusiasm and commitment to the role, while producer Sandeep Singh cited his captivating performance in Sairat as evidence of his ability to embody the spirit of Bal Shivaji. Additionally, the film is a promising collaboration between producers Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Ravi Jadhav, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Abhishek Vyas. The screenplay is crafted by Chinmay Mandlekar.

A tale of mother and son: Nurturing fearless warriors

(Bal Shivaji was shot across varous locations in Maharashtra | Image: Ravi Jadhav/Instagram)

Bal Shivaji will present a unique perspective by exploring the untold story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's childhood, focusing on the profound bond between a mother and her son. The film portrays the journey of how Shivaji was nurtured to become the world's most fearless and brave warrior, also showcasing the pivotal role played by his mother in shaping his destiny. Extensive filming across various locations in Maharashtra will bring the rich heritage and grandeur of the era to life on the silver screen.