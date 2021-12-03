'Akhanda' Day 1 Box Office: Collections Of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Revealed

Nandamuri Balakrishna is back after a gap of two years, and his fans has given a great response to his return. His latest film Akhanda has taken an impressive start at the box office on Day 1. The collections in India, as well as abroad, has been a windfall for the makers.

As per media reports, the film has collected about Rs 15 crore in the Telugu states alone. Overall, the collections are said to have crossed the Rs 30-crore mark. Here's all about the collections of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda on Day 1.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda Day 1 Box Office collections out

Akhanda, as per media reports, has earned around Rs 23 crore in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The nett collections of the film, after tax deductions, in these states is said to around Rs 15 crore.

The collections in other parts of the country, as per film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, is Rs 1.24 crore.

He also said that the performance of the film even abroad was impressive. This has been evident with many fans in places like the United Kingdom had raised slogans for 'Balayya' outside theatres.

The movie minted Rs 5.49 crore in overseas locations. Thus, the worldwide collections of the venture were Rs 30.48 crore.

#Akhanda takes a FANTASTIC start at the Box Office



AP/TS - ₹ 23.75 cr

ROI - ₹ 1.24 cr

OS - ₹ 5.49 cr



Total WW Gross - ₹ 30.48 cr#NandamuriBalakrishna — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 3, 2021

The film had earlier received mixed reviews on social media. While fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna had gone gaga over the action scenes and dialogues of the movie, others were not too pleased.

Akhanda hit theatres on December 2

Akhanda also stars Pragya Jaiswal in the role of the female lead. Veteran actor Jagapathy Babu too is a part of the cast.

Nandamuri Balakrishna plays the role of a staunch Lord Shiva devotee in the venture. The veteran actor enacts a double role, Akhanda Rudra Sikandar Aghora, who takes on the mean people and Murali Krishna, who is a farmer and the story traces their reunion.

This is the third time that Nandamuri Balakrishna has teamed up with director Boyapati Srinu after Simha and Legend. He has also penned the script of Akhanda.