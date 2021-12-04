'Akhanda' Day 2 BO Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Continues Its Winning Streak

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda has churned magic on screen and is going strong at the box office on its second day. The film has resonated with the masses and is minting impressive amounts due to the love of cinemagoers. After reportedly crossing the Rs 30-crore mark on its first day, the film has said to have made a gross collection of Rs 10.4 crore from the Telugu region.

According to T2BLive.COM reports, the film's worldwide collections are approximately Rs 27.22 crores, while it would ideally need Rs 26.78 crores more to break even and establish itself as a 'clean hit'. With this, the total worldwide collections come out to be Rs 53 crores.

Akhanda Day 2 Box Office Collections

The Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer is said to witness an overdrive in collections in the coming weekend, with states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributing big to its overall collections. Meanwhile, Nizam and Ceeded are also big contributors, having earned the film 2.26Cr and 1.98Cr respectively. Reports are also rife that the makers are set to arrange a success party for the cast and crew for the film, meaning that the venture has turned out to be profitable.

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Akhanda did fairly well on its opening day. The film earned around Rs 23.75 crores in Telugu speaking states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film's performance abroad was also impressive, with many fans in the United Kingdom raising slogans for 'Balayya' outside theatres.

More about Akhanda

Nandamuri Balakrishna's fantasy drama showcases him as an ardent Lord Shiva devotee. He is seen in a double role alongside Pragya Jaiswal, while veteran actor Jagapathy Babu too is a part of the cast. The film also marks Balakrishnan's third outing with director Boyapati Srinu after Simha and Legend. Srinu has also penned the film's script

