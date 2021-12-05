'Akhanda' Day 3 BO Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Benchmark

South star Nandamuri Balakrishna made his tremendous comeback to the silver screens after two years with the latest fantasy drama Akhanda. The actor's fans welcomed his back with an open heart as his latest movie received a positive response. The film which was off to a great start is now performing beyond expectations in theatres. It even entered the list of 2021 films with the biggest worldwide opening day box office collection. Here is how the movie did on its third day in theatres.

Akhanda hit the theatre screens with a bang and reportedly collected Rs 30.40 crores on its first day. The film's debut weekend was touted to be very crucial and while only Saturday is gone, the film has done business beyond expectations. It was also expected that the movie will enter the elite Rs 50 crores club by the end of the weekend, but, Saturday's collection only made the film cross the benchmark.

Akhanda day 3 box office collection

As per a report by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Akhanda's worldwide collection was much near Rs 50 crores by the end of its Day 2 run in theatres. The film did a business on Rs 30.40 crores on its first day and Rs 13.21 crores on Day 2. As per T2Blive, the film did a business of over Rs 7 crores in the Telugu speaking states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, on Day 3. The film's worldwide collection has now, therefore, crossed Rs 53 crores, making it a massive hit for Balakrishna in 2021. The film is now expected to reach more heights on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

The film also became also entered the list of 2021 films with the biggest worldwide opening day box office collection. As Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab topped the list, Akhanda came fifth. Rajinikanth starter Annaatthe came second followed by Master and Sooryavanshi.

More about Akhanda

Akhanda stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a double role while Pragya Jaiswal plays the leading lady. The film's plot revolves around a Lord Shiva devotee, Akhanda Rudra Sikandar Aghora, and a farmer named Murali Krishn's reunion. The film is written and helmed by Boyapati Srinu.

Image: Facebook/@nandamuribalakrishan