Akhil Akkineni And Nidhhi Agerwal's 'Mr Majnu' Dubbed Version Crosses 100 Mn Views

Akhil Akkineni and Nidhhi Agerwal's 2019 hit Telugu movie Mr Majnu was dubbed into Hindi and released a few months ago online. The Venky Alturi-directorial's Hindi dubbed version has about 100 million views online. Interestingly, the Akhil Akkineni starrer reportedly failed to create magic on the silver screen upon release. However, the movie's Hindi dubbed version seems to have taken the audiences on a joyride, who are raving about Akhil's performance and looks. Read on:

Check out the trailer of Mr Majnu

Mr Majnu, starring Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead, also features actors like Izabelle Leite, Farah Karimaee, Nagendra Babu, among others, in prominent roles. Mr Majnu narrates the tale of a fickle-minded youngster, who wears his heart on his sleeves, which affects his relationships. Akhil Akkineni played the role of Vikky in the romantic comedy, while Nidhhi Agerwal essayed the role of Nikky.

Mr Majnu is directed by Venky Alturi and produced by B. V. S. N. Prasad under his production banner. Reportedly, Mr Majnu did not perform well at the box-office. However, the movie gained praise from critics, especially Akhil Akkineni's performance. Check out Mr Majnu's title track:

What's next for Akhil Akkineni?

Akhil Akkineni will be next seen in Most Eligible Bachelor. The movie starring Pooja Hedge and Akhil Akkineni in the lead is a love story. The Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer is directed by Bhaskar. Recently, the makers of the film released the second look of the upcoming flick, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Initially, the flick was expected to release in April 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers shifted the release date of the film to Pongal 2021. Most Eligible Bachelor is Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni's first film together. The forthcoming movie is directed by Bangalore Naatkal fame Bhaskar. The movie is bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma.

