Akhil Akkineni Says He Is Crazy About Sports, Wants To Play THIS Cricketer On Screen

Akhil Akkineni, who is gearing up for the release of his latest film, Most Eligible Bachelor, recently stated that he is a sports enthusiast. The actor, who hasn't yet found a compelling sports-based movie, mentioned that he is looking forward to Ranveer Singh's 83 and wished the team good luck. Shedding light on the essentials of a sports drama, Akhil stated that it has to be 'something really monumental and gripping' for the game to be properly highlighted.

Akkineni iterates that as easy as it sounds to pick a sport like cricket or horse riding, the real challenge is to have content that elevates the project. Hoping that something 'really gripping' comes to him soon, the actor revealed the name of the cricketer he wants to essay on the big screen.

Akhil Akkineni wants to play Virat Kohli on screen

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about Virat Kohli's journey full of 'passion, fire and dedication', revealing that he would want to portray the cricketer on screen. Akkineni has been influenced by the 'incredible' Kohli in many ways, including the latter's way of carrying himself as well as his dedication to his craft and sport.

Like other cricket buffs, Akhil is also awaiting the release of Kabir Khan’s 83 and hoped that the film works out on the screen. The biographical sports drama is set to hit theatres on December 24, 2021. Drawing inspiration from such movies, Akkineni hopes to find something along his way to 'dig his teeth' into and convince everyone that he is a sportsman.

Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor

Akhil Akkineni will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde in the upcoming romantic comedy film helmed by Bammarillu Bhaskar. GA2c Pictures, Bunny Vasu, and Vasu Verma are bankrolling the project while Allu Arvind is presenting it. Apart from the leading duo, the Telugu flick also stars Sudigali Sudheer, Eesha Rebba and Neha Shetty in pivotal roles. It follows the story of an NRI, Harsha and his relationship with a stand-up comedian, Vibha. After several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic., the film is scheduled to release on 15 October 2021.

