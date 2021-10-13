Akhil Akkineni Says His Next Few Movies Won't Be Love Stories; 'I'm Breaking That Pattern'

Akhil Akkineni, who is set to share screen space with Pooja Hegde in the upcoming romantic comedy film Most Eligible Bachelor, reveals that he is taking a break from the love story genre for some time. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Akhil said that his lover boy image arises from the legacy of his family, which includes superstars like Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya who have appeared in several love stories.

Akhil has now taken a 'conscious decision' of not appearing in romantic movies after his latest flick Most Eligible Bachelor. Openly talking about it for the first time, Akkineni iterated that he is 'breaking that pattern' owing to the fear of being stereotyped as an actor. He also spoke about his upcoming release, which he says deals with real issues in a married couple’s life.

Akhil on his latest release, doing love stories and more

Talking about Bammarillu Bhaskar's Most Eligible Bachelor, Akhil Akkineni said that Allu Aravind called him to be a part of the movie, which he said is a fresh take on the trials and tribulations in a married couple's life. Akhil further revealed that the director has presented the solutions to these martial problems in a 'very humorous and a pleasant way'. Calling it an 'honest film', Akhil hopes that it leaves the audience with lifted spirits and a smile on their face.

On being a 'Lover Boy', Akhil said that his decision to not do any romantic flick for some time doesn't arise because of him being bored or not liking the genre. However, he does not 'want to be stereotyped' and is excited to move on as an artist who presents himself in different ways. He also assured that his upcoming film Agent is a step towards that change.

Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor

Apart from Akhil and Pooja Hegde, the movie also stars Sudigali Sudheer, Eesha Rebba, and Neha Shetty in pivotal roles. Produced by GA2c Pictures, Bunny Vasu, and Vasu Verma, the movie follows the story of an NRI, Harsha, and his relationship with a stand-up comedian, Vibha. After several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic., the film is scheduled to release on 15 October 2021.

