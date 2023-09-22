Akhil Akkineni Starrer Agent Finally Gets OTT Premiere Date After Box Office Failure

Akhil Akkineni’s Agent had created a lot of hype ahead of its release. It came out on April 27, 2023, and ended up being an underwhelming performer at the Indian box office. Despite being made on a decent budget and extensive promotions ahead of its release, the Akhil Akkineni starrer only managed to take home nearly Rs 11 crore. This figure is especially bad considering that the film packed the star power of Mammootty, Dino Morea and Sakshi Vaidya.

3 things you need to know

Agent emerged as a box office failure within a week of its release.

The film made an opening of Rs 5.5 crore at the box office but crashed soon.

Agent producer Anil Sunkara had revealed that the film entered production without a concrete script.

Agent OTT release date locked

Agent is finally set to debut on OTT. As per the official announcement by the X (Twitter) handle of SonyLIV, the film will debut on the platform on September 29. The post read, “The wait is over. Brace yourself for the wild adrenaline rush! Agent starring Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni will be released on Sony LIV from 29th Sept.”

Why Agent flopped?

Agent producer Anil Sunkara revealed on X why the film had failed. He accepted that a ‘blunder’ was made ahead of the film’s production since it went on the floors without a bound script in place. He added that there were more issues that followed, including COVID-19 restrictions. He also said that the full blame for Agent commercial failure is on the team.

However, he said that his team and others hope that no mistakes are repeated. Anil issued an apology to those who believed in Agent, and optimistically said that the team will make up for the losses with “dedicated planning & hard work in our future projects”.