Akhil Akkineni To Team Up With Director Surender Reddy For His Next

Film critic Taran Adarsh recently confirmed that fans can soon expect to see a new film that will feature actor Akhil Akkineni. In the tweet, Taran added that the film will be a collaboration between director Surender Reddy and actor Akhil Akkineni. He also announced the new hashtag that can be used in reference to the film. Take a look at his tweet and read more about the actor:

Akhil Akkineni's new movie

CONFIRMED... #AkhilAkkineni and director Surender Reddy to collaborate for a new #Telugu film... Produced by AK Entertainments and Surrender2Cinema. #Akhil5 pic.twitter.com/PZpxJZKvjS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2020

Taran Adarsh recently tweeted, "CONFIRMED... #AkhilAkkineni and director Surender Reddy to collaborate for a new #Telugu film... Produced by AK Entertainments and Surrender2Cinema. #Akhil5" (sic). The tweet has gained many likes and re-tweets. Many fans have mentioned that they are excited to see the collaboration.

Akhil Akkineni's movies

Akhil Akkineni is an Indian-American actor who has done many Telugu movies. His first film came out in 1995 - Sisindri. Sisindri was directed by Shiva Nageswara Rao and featured actors like Giribabu, Tanikella Bharani, Sudhakar, Aamani, Sarath Babu, Subhalekha Sudhakar. Tabu and Pooja Batra. The film was a Telugu adaptation of the Hollywood film Baby's Day Out. The film was loved by the audience.

In terms of his recent work, Akhil Akkineni was last seen in Mr Majnu in 2019 which was a romantic film. The film was directed by Venky Atluri and produced by B. V. S. N. Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. The film was loved by both critics and the audiences. He will soon be seen in a new film called Most Eligible Bachelor, which is written and directed by Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma on GA2 Pictures. Actor Pooja Hegde will also be seen in this film.

Surender Reddy's films

Surender Reddy is also a famous Indian director, his first film was Athanokkade in 2005. It featured Kalyan Ram, Sindhu Tolani, and Ashish Vidyarthi in the lead roles. The film was a big hit and did very well at the box office, it also ran on the big screen for 50 days. Surender Reddy's most recent film was Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in 2019. It had actors like Tamannaah, Nayanthara, Sudeep, Jagapati Babu, Vijay Sethupathi and Chiranjeevi. The film did very well at the box-office.

Promo Pic Credit: Deepa Surender Reddy and Akhil Akkineni's Instagram

