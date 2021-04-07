Akhil Akkineni's Next With Surender Reddy Akhil 5's First Look To Be Revealed On This Day

South star Akhil Akkineni is all set to feature in Surender Reddy's next directorial which is currently titled Akhil 5. The makers of the film took to their Twitter space to announce that the first look poster of Akhil Akkineni in the film will be revealed on Thursday, April 8.

Akhil Akkineni’s next with Surender Reddy's title and first look announcement

Sharing an announcement poster of Akhil 5, the makers AK Entertainment wrote, " 'A' is Ready to KILL & 'S' is Ready to STUN #Akhil5FirstLook Blast on April 8th at 9:09 AM" The announcement poster shows two guns attached to each other. Directed by Surender Reddy, Akhil 5 promises to be an out and out entertainer with high packed action sequences and stunts. There have been rumours that Akhil will be sporting a salt and pepper look for the movie and Akhil 5 is going to be the most expensive film of the actor's career yet. The rest of the cast and crew of the movie has not been announced yet and fans are expecting that it will be unveiled with the first look on April 8. According to Tollywood.net, the makers are considering the title Varasudu for the movie.

Netizens react to Akhil 5 announcement poster

Akhil 5 was announced more than 7 months ago and has gone on to become one of the most anticipated films of the year. Fans who were eagerly waiting for an update were quick to comment on the announcement poster and #Akhil5 was trending on Twitter. Netizens loved the announcement poster and shared that they are waiting for the film's release. Read some of the Twitter reactions below.

Wow nice design...mind blowing color texture...Surrender reddy garu all the very best...Kindly present Akhil in a terrific way...Thanks for accepting movie with Akhil...Get ready Akkineni fans..kummedham — Narendra (@allari_alludu) April 6, 2021

@AkhilAkkineni8 always catches attention in trade circle !ðŸ’¥ Irrespective of BO perf. #loading huge this time.. — Mohan_CA (@MOHANiam) April 6, 2021

Look ðŸ¤™ðŸ¼ðŸ¤™ðŸ¼ðŸ”¥ ani talk — Ever given (@twopointoooh) April 6, 2021

Akhil Akkineni's movies and other projects

Akhil 5 marks to be the first collaboration between Akhil and Surender Reddy who last directed the movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which went on to become a blockbuster hit last year. The movie is right now called Akhil 5 as marks to be the actor's fifth film since his debut film Manam which released in 2014. He was last seen in the movie Mr Majnu which released in 2019 and is currently filming for Bhaskar's Most Eligible Bachelor which is slated to release in June 2021.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Akhil Akkineni Instagram)