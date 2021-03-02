Akkineni Nagarjuna Shares 'Wild Dog' Title Inspiration; Says 'it Suits His Character'

Akkineni Nagarjuna is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming action thriller film Wild Dog. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor in a recent press meet, candidly revealed intriguing details about the films’ title. While doing so, the actor also highlighted how Wild Dog suits his character in an apt manner.

ALSO READ| Nagarjuna Reveals 'Wild Dog' Shoot Has Wrapped Up; Says He Is Heading Home

During the interaction, Akkineni Nagarjuna said that he was surprised when he heard the title of the film. However, the reasoning given by the makers behind it was just ‘perfect’. According to the actor, the nature of wild dogs is that they can hunt and even defeat a lion. He also went on to add that they won’t budge and will not give up until their job is done. Similarly in the film, the main protagonist and his entire team happen to hunt their targets and not give up until their task is completed. As per him, this inspired the title of the film and it suits his character’s nature in the movie ‘pretty well’.

ALSO READ| Nagarjuna Starrer 'Wild Dog' Gets A Release Date, Saiyami Kher Shares Gripping Poster

Describing the action-thriller further, Nagarjuna added that Wild Dog is a movie based on real events surrounding the Hyderabad bomb blasts. The plot of the film touches on a subject that has affected everyone and hence the film evokes patriotism and is filled with ‘meaning dialogues and characters’. The makers are planning to launch the trailer of the film on March 10 so that the audiences will get an intimate look at the premise of the film.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt Fills In For BF Ranbir Kapoor On IG, Announces 'he Is Sharing His Wardrobe'

Along with Akkineni Nagarjuna, the press briefing was also joined by Saiyami Kher, producer Niranjan Reddy, the film’s director Ahishor Solomon, cinematographer Shaneil Deo and other cast members who are essaying pivotal roles in the film. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the creators once decided to release the film on the OTT giant Netflix. However, now during the unlock phase, with cinemas being functional, the makers have now decided to have a theatrical release. The movie will stream on Netflix soon after it completes its theatrical run. Wild Dog will hit the cinema houses on April 2, this year.

ALSO READ| Nagarjuna Says 'I Am In Mood For Action' As He Begins Shooting For Next Action Thriller

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.