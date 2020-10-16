Last Updated:

Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri's Poems And Famous Lines That Will Touch Your Heart

Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri's passed away at the age of 94, in Kerala. Read some of Akkitham's famous lines, poems that will touch your heart.

Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri's poems

Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri passed away at the age of 94 in a private hospital in Thrissur on Thursday. He was the last Malayalam poet who would be referred to as a ‘Mahakavi’. He was known as a poet in contemporary Malayalam literature. Working for nearly three decades, he began writing poetry at an early age in life.

Akkitham also wrote stories, plays and essays.  Earlier, in September Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri won the Jnanpith Award at his residence in Kerala. The renowned poet became the sixth Keralite to be awarded this prestigious literary award. Read some of Akkitham Achutham Namboothiri’s popular poems and famous lines below:

Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri's poems 

Light is  woe ,  darkness  is  bliss' with this line , the poet spread the light of character, warmth and  dynamism  in  to  the   Malayalam  literary world.  The  poet who  prescribed  the  regimen of  love  to  heal the pains of life continues to be a  dominant   presence  in   the literary  scenario. Love towards all things great and small has remained his ideal. The  eminent  poet  had written  half-a-century  ago , are  still relevant and  would  remain  so  in the  years to  come.

 

                                                         As I shed a tear for others,
                                               There rise within me a thousand suns.
                                                         As I expend a smile for others,
                                       Shines within me a full moon, eternal and serene.
                                              I never knew of this heavenly bliss before;
                                 Lamenting  over that great loss again and again I weep.

Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri's famous lines

'Velicham dhukamanuni, Thamasalo sugapradham', meaning light is sorrow, darkness is happiness'

“Happiness is merely a process of erasing sadness. There is only one remedy for pain and sadness - and that remedy is Love.”

Take me my true love/Take me to one of those unfamiliar shores/There the fragrance of an exotic flower/Shall waft in the breeze

