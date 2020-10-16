Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri's Poems And Famous Lines That Will Touch Your Heart

Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri passed away at the age of 94 in a private hospital in Thrissur on Thursday. He was the last Malayalam poet who would be referred to as a ‘Mahakavi’. He was known as a poet in contemporary Malayalam literature. Working for nearly three decades, he began writing poetry at an early age in life.

Akkitham also wrote stories, plays and essays. Earlier, in September Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri won the Jnanpith Award at his residence in Kerala. The renowned poet became the sixth Keralite to be awarded this prestigious literary award. Read some of Akkitham Achutham Namboothiri’s popular poems and famous lines below:

Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri's poems

Light is woe , darkness is bliss' with this line , the poet spread the light of character, warmth and dynamism in to the Malayalam literary world. The poet who prescribed the regimen of love to heal the pains of life continues to be a dominant presence in the literary scenario. Love towards all things great and small has remained his ideal. The eminent poet had written half-a-century ago , are still relevant and would remain so in the years to come.

As I shed a tear for others,

There rise within me a thousand suns.

As I expend a smile for others,

Shines within me a full moon, eternal and serene.

I never knew of this heavenly bliss before;

Lamenting over that great loss again and again I weep.

Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri's famous lines

'Velicham dhukamanuni, Thamasalo sugapradham', meaning light is sorrow, darkness is happiness'

“Happiness is merely a process of erasing sadness. There is only one remedy for pain and sadness - and that remedy is Love.”

Take me my true love/Take me to one of those unfamiliar shores/There the fragrance of an exotic flower/Shall waft in the breeze

