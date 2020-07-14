Akshara Gowda Opens Up About Thalapathy Vijay's 'Thuppakki': I Regret Playing That Role

Akshara Gowda recently revealed that she regretted playing a certain type of role in Thalapathy Vijay's Thuppakki. The film was directed by AR Murugadoos and became a huge success. Thuppakki saw stars like Kajal Aggarwal and Vijay in pivotal roles in the movie. Akshara Gowda, however, had a short role in the film. Talking to a news portal, the actor reflected upon the movie and said that she regrets playing a role in Thuppakki. Akshara Gowda also revealed that initially she was offered to play the role of Kajal Aggarwal’s friend, however, things did not turn out as planned, according to a news portal.

Akshara Gowda expresses regret over her role in Thuppakki

Speaking further about Thuppakki, Akshara Gowda revealed that the only good thing about the film was that she got to work with talented artists. She explained that she would not have done the role if it weren’t for Vijay, Murugadoos and Santosh. The actor hinted that she felt lucky to be working with such talented artists and therefore did Thuppakki, however, had it been otherwise she would not have done it. Further on, she remarked that she regretted playing the character and not the people she worked with on the film. Akshara Gowda then further went on to reveal that during the narrations, she was told that she would be playing Kajal Aggarwal’s friend in Thuppakki, according to a news portal.

Akshara Gowda then revealed in the interview that she was quite new in the industry and did not know much about it. Therefore, she agreed without knowing how things would eventually go on to work out. However, the actor maintained the fact that she did not have any hard feelings whatsoever with any members of Thuppakki. She said that even today if any one of them called her for a film, she would gladly work with them once again.

Besides that, Vijay will be seen once again teaming up with AR Murugadoss for an untitled film, according to a news portal. The film may also see Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. According to a news portal, the film the trio will be working on is said to be a sequel to Thuppakki. Meanwhile, Vijay will be seen next in Master which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will also see Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, according to a news portal.

