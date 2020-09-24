'Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu's' Teaser Introduces A Confused, Young Tamilian Girl; Watch

Akshara Haasan starrer Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu's teaser was released on Thursday, September 24. The 37-second teaser introduces everyone to the protagonist- Pavithra, a young Tamilian girl. Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu's teaser was released online by Akshara's sister Shruti Haasan. Sharing the teaser online, Shruti Haasan wrote, "The teaser of #AMNP is here and it's super intriguing!!. My best wishes to you @Iaksharahaasan and the whole #AMNP team!" (sic)

Check out the teaser:

Akshara Haasan in a coming-of-age film- Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu

Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu is a coming-of-age film. Akshara Haasan plays the role of Pavithra, who is about to make an important decision in her life. But, Pavithra is confused and seeks advice from her friends and family. Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu is written and directed by American Mapillai (2018) fame Raja Ramamurthy.

The movie also features actors like Usha Uthup, Anjana Jayaprakash, Malgadi Subha, and others in prominent roles. Interestingly, Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu marks the return of singer Usha Uthup to Tamil cinema after a decade.

The Akshara Haasan starrer is produced by Trendloud, who bankrolled the first season of Tamil Comicstaan. A few weeks ago, the first look of Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu was released, amping the expectations of the moviegoers. Here's the first look:

According to the Cinema Express' report, Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu's narrative explores the female gaze. Shreya Dev Dube, who recently worked with Mira Nair for A Suitable Boy will be handling the cinematography of the Akshara Haasan starrer. Meanwhile, the music will be composed by singer-turned-composer Susha.

What's next for Akshara Haasan on the work front?

Akshara Haasan will be next seen in Naveen's Agni Siragugal. The movie, starring Arun Vijay, Akshara Haasan, and Vijay Antony in the lead is an action-thriller that also features actors like Raima Sen, Prakash Raj, and Nassar in prominent roles. The Akshara Haasan and Arun Vijay starrer is written and directed by Naveen, and produced by T Siva under his production banner. The movie is slated to hit the marquee soon.

