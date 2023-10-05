Akshay Kumar Called Nupur Sanon 'lucky' For Signing Tiger Nageswara Rao With Ravi Teja

Nupur Sanon is gearing up for the release of Tiger Nageswara Rao. She will be seen sharing the screen with Telugu star Ravi Teja in the pan-India film. At the trailer launch event in Mumbai, the team shared their experiences while shooting. Nupur, who is the younger sister of Kriti Sanon, revealed what advice Akshay Kumar gave her when she told him about the film for the first time.

3 things you need to know

Nupur Sanon and Akshay Kumar featured together in the hit tracks Filhall and Filhall 2.

Nupur had signed Noorani Chehra before Tiger Nageswara Rao but her 2nd film will release first.

Noorani Chehra stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is billed as a comedy film with a social message.

Nupur Sanon reveals what she told Akshay Kumar about Tiger Nageswara Rao

At Tiger Nageswara Rao trailer launch event, Nupur Sanon shared her Filhall co-star Akshay Kumar's reaction when she first told him about the offer of a film opposite Ravi Teja. She told ANI, "During the promotions of Filhall 2, Akshay sir asked me what are you doing next? So I told him that I was doing a film. To which he questioned who’s there with you in the film? And I just said Ravi, and I didn't even take his full name and he said “aankh band karke karle”, you don’t know how lucky you’re."

Interestingly, Akshay had featured in Ravi Teja starrer Vikramarkudu remake, titled Rowdy Rathore (2012).

(Nupur Sanon talks about the advice given by Akshay Kumar | Image: Instagram)

Nupur speaks about working with Ravi Teja

Nupur Sanon also shared her experience of working with Ravi Teja. She said, "I consider myself lucky. I feel that as an actor he is phenomenal, but I’m very blessed to have known him as a human because he is very humble. His energy is so infectious that you always have to be on your toes to perform in front of him."

Meanwhile, during the trailer launch, the makers revealed that the film will also be released in sign language. The cast even interacted with people suffering from hearing impairment at the event in Mumbai.